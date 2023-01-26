Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Rides to California Mom

Crash Champions announced that its collision repair team joined hands with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), the Loma Linda Children’s Hospital and local non-profit organizations to pull off a celebratory vehicle giveaway on Jan. 17 to a Palm Springs, Calif., mom at the Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort as part of the NABC’s annual charity golf tournament.

The Palm Springs, Calif., mom will now have reliable personal transportation to her daughter’s regular medical appointments thanks to Crash Champions and the NABC.

The recipient, who was nominated alongside her daughter for the giveaway by Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, received a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was donated by GEICO and restored to like-new condition by team members from Crash Champions’ North Long Beach repair center. The vehicle will provide the single mother with reliable personal transportation to her daughter’s regular medical appointments.

Certified Crash Champions technicians volunteered time and expertise to fully refurbish the vehicle in time for the giveaway. The company is a regular participant in NABC Recycled Rides events across the country, taking part in more than 50 in 2022 alone as a level one partner of the NABC.

“This is yet another opportunity for the team members across Crash Champions to band together with our business partners and local non-profit organizations in support of a local family in need,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “This giveaway is another example of the life-change that NABC Recycled Rides consistently delivers, and we’re grateful to play a small part in another successful giveaway. It’s our hope that this vehicle provides a sense of freedom and opportunity for this family.”

Crash Champions is a leading provider of high-quality collision repair service, serving customers at more than 600 repair centers across 36 states.