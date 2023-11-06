 Crash Champions Kicks Off Salute to U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


The Crash Champions collision repair team has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

The company is kicking off the effort by presenting a $40,000 contribution to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which provides critical support for the warriors, veterans and families of Naval Special Warfare.

The contribution was made possible by team members across the company who purchased special-edition polos that showcased Crash Champions’ support of the military. Proceeds from the polos, along with a company match, went to support the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Crash Champions across all their locations nationwide,” said Chris Irwin, communications director for the Navy SEAL Foundation. “By creating a special team member uniform highlighting the work of the Navy SEAL Foundation, they raised funds for our organization and awareness for our mission among their employees and customers.”

Throughout the week, the Crash Champions’ military support campaign will also leverage the company’s social media
channels to honor and salute several team members from across its staff. It will also include personal stories from Crash Champions team members who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“As citizens of this great country, we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who selflessly served in our Armed Forces,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “That’s why we believe in opening the doors to rewarding career opportunities and relentlessly looking for avenues to give back to military families across the country. We are also particularly proud to support the Navy SEAL Foundation and its more than two decades of support to veterans and their families.”

Crash Champions is also a proud level one member of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, and this week is partnering with the organization to restore and donate a 2021 Chevy Tahoe to a Purple Heart recipient.

For more information about Crash Champions visit crashchampions.com. To support the Navy SEAL Foundation,
visit navysealfoundation.org.

