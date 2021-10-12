Connect with us

Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with $25,000 Donation

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC announced its support of Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month through a donation of more than $25,000. These funds were generated through the sale of customized “Champions for a Cure” breast cancer t-shirts and a dollar-for-dollar corporate match from the company.

“At Crash, we like to say that ‘Champions Do More’, and that includes investing in our people and the communities in which we operate,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Breast cancer has impacted the lives of so many people that we care for – our team members, our family members, our neighbors – and raising both awareness and funds are critical in the quest for a cure. It is an honor to support the work of Susan G. Komen, a longstanding leader in the fight to end breast cancer, and I am proud of the commitment, dedication and unity that Crash’s team members have shown in rallying behind this important cause.”

Added Susan G. Komen Director Fundraising Campaigns Ann McNamara, “We are thrilled that Crash Champions has chosen to support Komen’s work to save lives from breast cancer, particularly against the backdrop of October serving as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is wonderful to see an organization’s employees embody the stated corporate culture of making communities better, and the money raised will be used to support our advocacy, research and patient care and support programs that are key to our fight against breast cancer. While ending breast cancer is a momentous task, it is important to remember that one action can save a life, and the support shown by Crash and its employees is a testament to what can be achieved when people unite for a common cause.”

Crash Champions is also encouraging people to consider making a financial contribution to Komen. For more information about Susan G. Komen, including how to get involved and donate to support their work, visit komen.org.

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

