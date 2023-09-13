 DeVilbiss Introduces New Tru-Cure Portable Infrared Unit

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market.

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced a new Trisk | DeVilbiss Portable Infrared Curing Unit.

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market. The portable, low-cost unit requires no installation, allowing for quick start-up. The Tru-Cure unit’s unique dimpled sheet reflector generates extremely even curing intensity and temperatures.

The Tru-Cure Infrared Unit is available in four models: 2-lamp small footprint, 3-lamp small footprint, 3-lamp large footprint and 3-lamp large footprint with a pyrometer to meet most automotive finish applications.

For more information, visit carlisleft.com.

