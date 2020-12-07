Connect with us

Consolidators

Virtual Convention Set for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

For the first time since North America’s largest network of collision repair brands was created, the Driven Brands family of collision repair companies will gather virtually for its 2020 convention themed, “UNITED.”

“Our goal is to create a united group of brands that collectively help build our business and drive our success,” said Dean Fisher, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group. “This virtual summit is geared toward celebrating our accomplishments across our brands and paving a path forward to consistently outperform our past selves in operations, customer experience and community engagement.”

The UNITED virtual conference will feature keynote speakers such as Collision Advice Founder Mike Anderson, who will be discussing the state of the industry, as well as Nancy Friedman, a well-known and popular customer service keynote speaker who will be sharing her secrets to success.

Driven Brands will also present the annual awards to the ABRA, Fix Auto USA and CARSTAR franchise partners. Speakers include Michael Macaluso, group president and executive vice president, Driven Brands, Paint, Collision & Glass; Landon Thompson, vice president of operations, Fix Auto USA; Arlo Johnson, senior vice president, Insurance, Driven Brands; Mark Wahlin, vice president, Franchise Development & Operations, ABRA; and Dean Fisher.

A value ingrained in each collision brand is a commitment to its charitable organizations. At the UNITED virtual summit, there will be opportunities to raise valuable funds supporting Cystic Fibrosis Canada, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Collision Repair Education Foundation through branded apparel purchases and more.

“This first of its kind virtual summit is jam-packed with helpful tools like panel discussions, messages from leadership as well as best practice sharing,” said Fisher. “I am honored to be a part of this group of premier collision brands and look forward to us all uniting as one for this landmark event.”

For more information on Driven Brands, visit drivenbrands.com.

