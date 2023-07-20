 Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass (consisting of UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Docteur Pare-Brise, Go!Glass and Star Auto Glass), along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across North America.

The conference, will run through Thursday, July 20 at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, Canada.

“Our first two days of the inaugural Driven Brands Canada joint conference have been incredibly inspiring as these franchise partners come together to explore how we can grow and evolve for the future,” said Maurice Filion, president of Driven Glass Canada. “Today, our conference will culminate with presentation of the top honors for our franchisee partners, a truly special event with much-deserved recognition of their hard work and performance.” 

On Wednesday, the general session opened with Sabrina Thring, COO of CARSTAR Canada and Filion sharing the key initiatives and outlook for the remainder of the year. Dave Foster, vice president of Network Promotion and Development for Driven Brands, and Matt Bell, vice president of New Growth and Franchise Services for Driven Brands, provided an overview of the growth plans for the network.

The day continued to feature an OEM panel led by Leanne Jeffries, director, strategic accounts, CRN North America, OEConnection, which included representatives from Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen. Attendees were able to learn more about OEM certifications and evolving OEM repair standards. Bill Bower, vice president of Industry Relations for Solera, offered valuable insights regarding risk management and the role of data-driven innovation for the industry. Then, the attendees were able to participate in a wide variety of breakout session.

The closing day will feature additional general and breakout sessions, with a vendor trade show and awards gala set to serve as the conference finale.

For more information on Driven Brands, visit drivenbrands.com.

