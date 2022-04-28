Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN

Driven Brands announced it has expanded its partnership with the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) for 2022, continuing its commitment to providing career growth and leadership opportunities for women in the paint, collision and glass repair industry.

Click Here to Read More

WIN’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN Board of Directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives. The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.

“We are proud to support WIN and their efforts to recruit, train and guide women in the collision repair industry,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “As more women join our industry as technicians, customer service representatives, facility owners or corporate team members, it is important to us that we support them. We also want to ensure that young women see the collision repair industry as a fruitful career path with many vibrant opportunities.”