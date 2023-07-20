Driven Brands Kicks Off Inaugural Combined Canadian Conference

Driven Brands has set a milestone in Montreal as it kicked off the inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass (consisting of UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Docteur Pare-Brise, Go!Glass and Star Auto Glass), along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across North America.

Michael Macaluso, Driven Brands executive vice president and group president of Paint, Collision and Glass: “We have so much potential in front of us in Canada, and this conference will help us focus our efforts and realize that growth.”

This year’s celebration, called the Évolution 2023 conference, will run through Thursday, July 20 at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, Canada.

Quebec is home to more than 100 facilities representing the CARSTAR Canada and Driven Glass brands, making Montreal the perfect backdrop for the conference. Montreal’s deeply rooted cultures are showcased through its diverse cuisine, economic growth and world-class entertainment, which continuously evolve with changing times while honoring its beginnings, much like the Driven Brands Canada family of companies.

“It is amazing to gather our larger Canadian Driven Brands family and feel the incredible energy this event is creating,” said Sabrina Thing, COO of CARSTAR Canada. “During this conference, we’ll share our path forward, highlight the opportunities ahead of us for our larger network, celebrate each individual brand and honor all of the achievements our franchise partners have reached to date.”

The conference kicked off on Tuesday with a charity dock walk along the picturesque old port of Montreal to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Canada, the Breakfast Club of Canada and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. More than 160 members of the Driven Brands team participated in the walk, raising some $8,000 to be donated to the three charities.

At the opening ceremonies, Sabrina Thring and Maurice Filion, president of Driven Glass Canada, welcomed guests and shared the exciting lineup for the conference. Then, Michael Macaluso, Driven Brands executive vice president and group president of Paint, Collision and Glass, took the stage to provide a detailed update on Driven Brands Canada’s 2023 performance, along with his outlook for the industry.

“We have so much potential in front of us in Canada, and this conference will help us focus our efforts and realize that growth,” said Macaluso. “Thank you to all of the franchise partners who helped make our incredible performance possible. We look forward to continuing this path together in the year ahead as we truly embrace the evolution in our industry.”

Keynote speaker Georges Laraque closed out the ceremony with a motivational message about overcoming challenges to make a positive impact. Known as the “NHL’s Unlikeliest Tough Guy,” he retired from hockey in 2010 and served as a politician and sports commentator.

At the opening night event celebration, held at the famous Jardin Royalmount, attendees enjoyed live music from Canadian rock band Arkells while networking with their Driven Brands family.

The second day will feature general sessions followed by a variety of breakout sessions set to provide in-depth information on initiatives and topics particular to each brand.

“This year’s conference is already one to remember,” said Filion. “From the breakout sessions to the vendor trade show and awards gala, there is ample education, celebration and fun to be had with our larger network of brands. I am ready to see the evolution and growth of our franchise partners following this conference.”

