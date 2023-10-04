 Driven Brands Raises More than $90,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators

Driven Brands Raises More than $90,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

Attendees of Driven Brands' U.S. collision repair joint conference raised more than $90,000 through sock purchases, on-site competitions, a 50/50 raffle and an art auction.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands announced that attendees of its U.S. collision repair joint conference Sept. 28-30 in Kissimmee, Fla., raised more than $90,000 through sock purchases, on-site competitions, a 50/50 raffle and an art auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support research, advocacy and care.

The final day of the Evolution 2023 conference featured the Fenders and Fairways golf fundraiser, held at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event was attended by 60 golfers who teed it up in the scramble for fun and fundraising. The winners were:

  • Longest drive: Abigail Havrelock
  • Closest to the pin: David Wirt
  • First place: Jim Thompson, Tony Thompson, John Peixoto and Kevin Taylor

For more information, visit CARSTAR.comAbraAuto.com and FixAutoUSA.com.

