Events of the Week

Hunter Expands Innovation Expo Due to Popularity

Previously planned to webcast multiple times Nov. 3-5, open viewing for registrants is now available all day Friday, Nov. 6.

IABA to Present “Your Body Shop, Your Future” Virtual Event

“Your Body Shop, Your Future: How the Industry is Influenced and Changes You Can Make” will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

SEMA360 Unites Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Taking place Nov. 2-6, 2020, the trade-only online emarketplace is set to include more than 650 manufacturing companies and thousands of attendees from throughout the world.

SCRS Releases OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Lineup

SCRS has announced the lineup of 2020 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit virtual sessions.

