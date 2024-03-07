Events of the Week - BodyShop Business

Early-Bird Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

CONNEX 2024: “The Intersection of Data & Mobility” will be held Sept. 24-25, 2024 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich.

Read more here.

Registration Now Open for 2024 UK Garage and Bodyshop Event

The UK Garage and Bodyshop Event is set to return for its second edition June 5-6 at the National Exhibit Center in Birmingham, England.

Read more here.

Speakers Announced for 2024 HD Repair Forum

Speakers will hail from companies like Peterbilt, MHC Kenworth, Rivian and the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

Read more here.

Collision Advice Workshop Headlines NORTHEAST 2024 Education

Mike Anderson and his team will bring their one-of-a-kind brand of seminars to the NORTHEAST Show March 15-17 in Secaucus, N.J.

Read more here.

WIN Announces Speakers, Programs for 2024 Conference

The conference, which this year is themed “Dream Out Loud,” will celebrate women in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.