Events of the Week

HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2024

The board leads the focus and direction of the HD Repair Forum’s annual conference.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Award $5K in NORTHEAST Dollars at Upcoming Show

Ten randomly selected show attendees will receive $500 toward the purchase of tools and equipment on the show floor.

Read more here.

Auto Care Connect Announces First Keynote Speaker for 2024 Event

Trend Hunter Chief Content Officer Armida Ascano specializes in trend forecasting and will discuss internet culture and consumer behavior in the digital age.

Read more here.