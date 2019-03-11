Body Shop Business
Fayetteville Tech Announces “Draft Days” for Upcoming Collision Grads

Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) announced that it has scheduled “Draft (Hiring) Days” March 12-13 for upcoming graduates of the Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology Program.
The Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology student observations will be held on March 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the FTCC Collision & Refinishing Technology Center (CollisionU) at 2821 Procurement Circle (Military Business Park).  Interviews for both programs will be on March 13.
Draft days will allow national automotive, collision repairers and insurance carriers to come to FTCC and personally observe the students perform various collision repair operations and processes, interact with them and interview them for jobs upon graduation. Industry executives from over 25 companies, including NGIC, ABRA Auto Body & Glass, Caliber Collision, Sonic Automotive and Service King Collision Centers, will attend the two-day event. In addition to interviewing prospective 2019 graduates for new positions, employers will also be able to meet and mingle with first-year students for possible internships.
The Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology Associate degree program is structured to provide students with not only technical training in collision repair and refinishing but also industry-recognized, specialized certifications including nine professional certifications from I-CAR, PPG (Certified Refinisher). The program is also recognized as a Honda PACT Program provider.
For more information, contact Doug Irish, department chair, Collision Repair & Refinish Technology, FTCC, at [email protected] or (910) 486-3995. Visit FTCC’s website at www.faytechcc.edu.
