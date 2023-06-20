Fix Auto UK Partners with AirPro Diagnostics

Fix Auto UK announced it has partnered with AirPro Diagnostics in its bid to simplify and speed up forward-facing camera calibrations.

AirPro Diagnostics will introduce the United Kingdom to its unique AUGGIE mobile system that enables ADAS calibrations to be easily and swiftly completed outside of the shop.

Ian Pugh, managing director of Fix Auto UK who was instrumental in developing the partnership with AirPro Diagnostics, hailed AUGGIE as a “game changer” that not only frees up valuable space within a shop but allows anyone from a newly inducted apprentice to a senior technician to use it due to its simplicity and usability.

“We’re in an age where our repairers face the necessity to complete ADAS calibrations on almost every modern vehicle, but it’s a procedure that can dramatically slow down the whole repair process,” said Pugh. “Being part of a global organization, I reached out to my overseas colleagues to see what products were available that can speed up and simplify the process.

“AUGGIE is a phenomenal piece of kit, a real game changer. AirPro Diagnostics developed it to deliver with precise accuracy in any environment, even with a vehicle parked on an uneven surface. It is so simple to use, after brief training anyone can use it — which enables a vehicle to be taken out of a shop, freeing up valuable space for the next repair.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics President Michael Quinn, “AirPro is proud to launch into the UK with the Fix Auto UK Group agreement. We know Ian and the UK network to be the most operationally disciplined body shop group in the UK, and we look forward to working closely with his franchise partners and delivering our unmatched capabilities in diagnostics and cost-effective ADAS calibration equipment and services to ensure a complete and safe repair for motorists.”

“We are extremely confident in our ability to safely service and calibrate the majority of vehicles serviced by Fix Auto UK — our North American track record of thousands of satisfied shop clients can readily attest to this fact,” said Maria Charlton, managing director of AirPro Diagnostics UK.

ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-Minute Response Pledge”. AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostics and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.