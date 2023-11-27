 Fix Auto USA Salutes Franchisee Who Served in U.S. Army

Consolidators

Fix Auto USA Salutes U.S. Army Vet Franchisee

This past Veterans Day, Fix Auto USA honored veterans among its franchise partners and corporate team members for their military service.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

This past Veterans Day, Fix Auto USA honored veterans among its franchise partners and corporate team members for their military service, including Ian Morton, a U.S. army veteran who owns Fix Auto Tucson-Thoroughbred and Fix Auto Sierra Vista collision repair facilities in Arizona. 

Morton’s decision to serve his country was inspired in part by a family ancestor who signed the Declaration of Independence. Today, he gives back to veterans in need through the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista which provides suicide prevention and other services to local veterans.

“Our family has a long history of serving our country, starting with my ancestor John Morton, who was the deciding vote, along with Benjamin Franklin, to swing Pennsylvania in favor of the Declaration of Independence,” said Morton. “For me, the catalyst to join and serve was 9/11. It was a great honor to serve my country and absolutely helped shape the person I am today.”

This just one example of the many military veterans who are now part of the Fix Auto USA family, whose work ethic and quest for success prove the value of their service in their careers in the collision repair industry. Countless former servicemen and servicewomen traded their uniforms to wear the logos of the Fix Auto USA family. Many of these veterans credit their service time and experience with preparing them for careers in the automotive service industry.

“We salute the veterans through the Fix Auto USA family, from our franchise partners to our corporate team members, and thank them for their service,” said Sabrina Thring, brand president, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Our veterans bring a commitment to service, integrity and excellence that is unparalleled, and elevate our entire team with their military experience and mindset.”

For more information on Fix Auto USA, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

