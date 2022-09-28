News: GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection
Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the Fix Auto USA family is convening once again Oct. 2-4 for the 2022 Fix Auto conference. The event will take place at Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.
Home to many Fix Auto USA facilities, California is the perfect backdrop for the highly anticipated Fix Auto USA conference. With its sparkling wide-sand beaches, a charming main street and top-rated restaurants, Coronado offers a stylish setting for the event.
“We can’t wait to have everyone together again at our conference to reconnect, learn and have fun,” said Sabrina Thring, collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “We’ll share our path forward, highlighting the opportunities ahead of us. Because of our franchise partners’ commitment to delivering a world-class collision repair experience across the U.S., we are well-positioned for long-term success. We cannot wait to finally come together with our Fix Auto USA family to recognize all that they achieved!”
The conference will feature an agenda filled with three days of education, thoughtful discussions and networking opportunities. Most importantly, the Fix Auto USA team will celebrate all the organization’s achievements from 2022.
The conference will kick off on Sunday with a charity walk to benefit the Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship. Following the walk, attendees will have the opportunity to spend time with each other and compete in beach games. On Monday, the general sessions will be followed by the Fix Auto USA Vendor Expo and a trip to the San Diego Padres game. The closing night event will feature a sunset sail on the Spirit of San Diego with dinner, music and a live charity auction.
Special guests and speakers at the 2022 Fix Auto conference include:
- Jay Baer, “Coveted Customer Experience: Grow Your Business by Focusing on 3 Things Customers Truly Care About”. Baer is an entrepreneur and six-time New York Times best-selling author. A member of the Professional Speakers Hall of Fame, Baer has worked as an advisor to over 700 companies since 1994 and has become an expert on growing a business through focusing on the customer.
- Mike Anderson, “Grow Your Team, Grow Your Business and Change the Way You Compete”. Anderson, founder of Collision Advice, is a former multi-shop owner, facilitates 20 groups all across North America, and focuses on teaching cutting edge management techniques with real-world examples and a sense of humor.
- Damon Aldrich, “The Road to Electrification”. Aldrich, who is strategy development director of Enterprise Holdings, is a subject matter expert on electric vehicle infrastructure and zero emission mobility and is responsible for supporting strategic and operational initiatives on Enterprise’s Strategy Development team.
- Dr. Jannelle MacAulay, “Command Your Mindset”. A combat veteran who served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, commander, special operations consultant, international diplomat and professionalism instructor, MacAulay currently serves as a leadership and human performance consultant for the Department of Defense, government sector, and corporate America.
For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.