Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Fix Auto USA family is convening once again Oct. 2-4 for the 2022 Fix Auto conference. The event will take place at Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.

Click Here to Read More

Home to many Fix Auto USA facilities, California is the perfect backdrop for the highly anticipated Fix Auto USA conference. With its sparkling wide-sand beaches, a charming main street and top-rated restaurants, Coronado offers a stylish setting for the event.

“We can’t wait to have everyone together again at our conference to reconnect, learn and have fun,” said Sabrina Thring, collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “We’ll share our path forward, highlighting the opportunities ahead of us. Because of our franchise partners’ commitment to delivering a world-class collision repair experience across the U.S., we are well-positioned for long-term success. We cannot wait to finally come together with our Fix Auto USA family to recognize all that they achieved!”