 Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Nick Spiers will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Fix Network has announced the appointment of Nick Spiers as the company’s new global vice president of Strategic Operations effective March 1, 2024.

Related Articles

In this newly created role, Spiers will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

Spiers joined Fix Network in 2016 as the manager of International Operations, where he was instrumental in the company’s expansion into Australia, Germany and Mexico. In 2019, he was named director of Strategic Initiatives, where he worked globally on new business development and operations strategy, predominantly in the Middle East.

“Nick has worked successfully with key stakeholders and partners around the world to ensure a consistent market expansion while ensuring global alignment across the Fix Network brands,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “His appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value and reliability to our customers, franchisees and insurance partners, while strengthening our position as a global leader in the automotive aftermarket.”

Spiers has more than 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, where he has held positions in sales, business development, commercial and operations. He is based in the UK.

For more information on Fix Network, visit fixnetwork.com

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Wren’s Collision Centers Opens 14th Location in Georgia

Wren’s Collision Centers announced the grand opening of its 14th location in the historic district of Roswell, Ga.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Wren's Collision Centers announced the grand opening of its 14th location in the historic district of Roswell, Ga.

"We've been eagerly awaitng the opportunity to become a part of the Roswell community for quite some time," said James Wren, owner of Wren's Collision Centers. "The historic charm and welcoming atmosphere of Roswell align perfectly with our values as a company committed to providing top-notch automotive services and fostering strong community relationships."

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Southeast Florida

Classic Collision has acquired Empire Auto Body in Pompano Beach, Factory Certified Collision in Oakland Park and Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Focus Advisors Facilitates Sale of Painters Collision Centers

Focus Advisors announced it was the sell-side advisory firm that represented Painters Collision Centers in its sale to Classic Collision in January 2024.

By Jason Stahl
CSN Collision Hires Kristle Bollans as National Director of U.S. Insurance Sales

Prior to joining CSN, Bollans worked at the Hertz Corporation as a senior director.

By Jason Stahl
Maaco Sings About Uh-Ohs in Playful New Campaign

Auto body shop reminds car owners to join the upside with launch of national campaign.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Puget Collision MSO Group Reaches Over 50 Stores

Joe Morella would have never pictured the path he has taken to becoming the owner of over 50 CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA locations.

By Jason Stahl
Glaser’s Collision Centers Opens Fifth Location

Glaser’s Collision Centers has acquired Oldham Collision in Crestwood, Ky., the fifth location for the 38-year-old business.

By Jason Stahl
Driven Brands Collision Group Celebrates $5M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

Franchisees, vendor partners and industry leaders helped advance cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, and care through its support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

By Jason Stahl
Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

By Jason Stahl