Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Fix Network has announced the appointment of Nick Spiers as the company’s new global vice president of Strategic Operations effective March 1, 2024.

In this newly created role, Spiers will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

Spiers joined Fix Network in 2016 as the manager of International Operations, where he was instrumental in the company’s expansion into Australia, Germany and Mexico. In 2019, he was named director of Strategic Initiatives, where he worked globally on new business development and operations strategy, predominantly in the Middle East.

“Nick has worked successfully with key stakeholders and partners around the world to ensure a consistent market expansion while ensuring global alignment across the Fix Network brands,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “His appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value and reliability to our customers, franchisees and insurance partners, while strengthening our position as a global leader in the automotive aftermarket.”

Spiers has more than 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, where he has held positions in sales, business development, commercial and operations. He is based in the UK.

