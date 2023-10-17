 Fix Network Expands Glass Apprenticeship Program

Consolidators

Fix Network continues to expand the reach of its Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program with opportunities in Washington State, Oregon and now Montana.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) began in November 2022 as the first automotive glass apprenticeship of its kind in the U.S. The program, run through Fix Network’s Speedy Glass USA shops, focuses on training and certifying individuals in automotive glass repair and replacement services. The program aims to attract those interested in building a career in the skilled trades.

“As vehicles become more advanced and technology-focused, the demand for skilled technicians has never been greater,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program provides opportunities that fast-track auto enthusiasts to an in-demand career. This program expansion reflects our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality training opportunities for aspiring automotive glass professionals.”

Each apprentice receives instruction and training on auto glass repair and replacement processes, ADAS calibration, cutting-edge auto glass tools and technologies, troubleshooting and diagnostics, customer service and cost estimate preparation. Comprehensive customizable benefits are also available.

Program participants benefit from 2,000 hours of paid, comprehensive, on-the-job training under the supervision of experienced journeyperson-level auto glass technicians.

“The training and support I’ve received during my apprenticeship at Speedy Glass in Salem, Oregon, has given me confidence and strengthened my auto glass skill set,” said Tyler Reed, auto glass apprentice with Speedy Glass. “I’m excited to grow my career path and encourage anyone interested in automotive skilled trades in Montana, Oregon and Washington State to explore this career opportunity.”

To graduate with nationally recognized certification, apprentices must pass the certified technician standardized test specified by the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC).

