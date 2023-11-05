Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

With a strong commitment to delivering top-quality automotive repair and customer service, Fix Network and its Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service brands is rapidly becoming the trusted multi-brand repair network for vehicle owners and insurance partners throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Along with its strategic partner, Gulf Motor Company (GMC), a part of United Motors Group (UMG), Fix Network has made significant strides in the KSA market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023.

“Our expansion in the KSA reflects our global commitment to delivering the highest standards of automotive repair and customer service,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “We are proud to be part of the KSA automotive industry through our partnership with GMC and look forward to continuing our growth, innovation and leadership in this dynamic market.”

“The Saudi customer today has information at their fingertips and is expecting a unique customer experience during his/her vehicle ownership journey,” said Hassan M. Al-Shamrani, group CEO of GMC. “We, as GMC, are proud to be with a global brand like Fix Network who strives for customer excellence. Saudi vision is towards an unparalleled future and a digital and connected age, and our services are also headed in the same direction.”

Added GMC Group COO Craig Hardie, “GMC has the experience and operational know-how in the Middle East market to expand Fix Network in KSA with certified staff and technicians servicing customers based on global standards of Fix Network. The partnership between two highly professional businesses will deliver a new customer centric experience and ensure they become retained customers for life.”

Key highlights of Fix Network’s growth in the KSA include:

Creation of a new brand : Fix Network introduced its well-known Fix Auto Collision into the KSA and created a new brand for auto repair and maintenance named Fix Auto Service.

: Fix Network introduced its well-known Fix Auto Collision into the KSA and created a new brand for auto repair and maintenance named Fix Auto Service. Strategic location expansion: Fix Network has strategically expanded its presence by opening 17 repair centers in key cities and regions across the KSA. These locations are equipped with advanced technology and staffed by highly skilled technicians to provide comprehensive repair services.

Fix Network has strategically expanded its presence by opening 17 repair centers in key cities and regions across the KSA. These locations are equipped with advanced technology and staffed by highly skilled technicians to provide comprehensive repair services. Local partnerships: Collaborations with local automotive industry partners and insurance providers have strengthened Fix Network’s position in the KSA. These partnerships have allowed for streamlined claims processes and more efficient and convenient services to customers.

Collaborations with local automotive industry partners and insurance providers have strengthened Fix Network’s position in the KSA. These partnerships have allowed for streamlined claims processes and more efficient and convenient services to customers. Enhanced customer experience: Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service have prioritized the customer experience by providing transparent, hassle-free repair processes. The modern and state-of-the-art locations offer air conditioning along with dedicated service areas and washrooms for women in keeping in alignment with the evolving market trends in the KSA.

Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service have prioritized the customer experience by providing transparent, hassle-free repair processes. The modern and state-of-the-art locations offer air conditioning along with dedicated service areas and washrooms for women in keeping in alignment with the evolving market trends in the KSA. Investment in training and technology: Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service have invested significantly in training their workforce and adopting the latest automotive repair technologies, including a dedicated training center at its Fix Auto Collision Faisaliah – Riyadh facility. This ensures repairs are conducted with the utmost precision, quality and safety standards. Technicians work in modern and air-conditioned facilities. To meet the needs of the growing female driver population, Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service also employ female service advisors.

“The 2030 vision aims to improve the social development of Saudi Arabia by offering enhanced cultural and entertainment opportunities,” said Abdullah Amro, head of operations for GMC. “With a shift towards a knowledge-based economy, particularly in service sectors, Saudi Arabia is striving to enhance customer service as a means of gaining competitiveness and attracting more tourists and investors. To meet this goal, we have partnered with Fix Network to provide automotive customer service that aligns with global standards. Our commitment lies in satisfying our customers across all aspects including quality repairs, efficient turnaround times, value for money and exceptional customer service.”

Added Harry Dhanjal, global vice president of OEM Relations and Strategic Market Development, “Our partnership with GMC has been excellent. Along with all the positive changes occurring in Saudi Arabia, the timing for Fix Network to expand into the GCC market couldn’t have come at a better time. We are excited about the future of our partnership with GMC.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brands is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2023 at the Fix Auto Collision Faisaliah – Riyadh location.

For more information about Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service, visit fixauto-ksa.com.