Fix Network Gears up for Orlando Conference

Fix Network announced it is gearing up for its “Shaping the Future” conference for franchisees Oct. 4-7, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort. Franchisees from around the world will represent Fix Network’s brands of Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision and Speedy Auto Service.

“We are excited to welcome our franchisees to Orlando and look forward to them reconnecting with one another, meeting our newest franchisees and learning about the latest industry and business trends,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “‘Shaping the Future’ is a call to action for our franchisees, employees and suppliers to lead the way in defining the industry’s future.”

Conference sessions will elevate franchisees’ personal development while giving them an opportunity to interact professionally and socially with global suppliers, Fix Network leadership and the franchisees’ network. Sessions will focus on forward-looking perspectives — aiming to further establish Fix Network’s global commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services in the automotive aftermarket.

Key highlights from the 2023 Global Conference will include:

Fellow entrepreneur, business leader, cybersecurity expert and Shark Tank cast member and executive producer Robert Herjavec will share practical business advice to drive attendees’ business growth

Guest speakers Jeff Havens and Ariane de Bonvoisin will each provide valuable insights into driving innovation and navigating change that all organizations face

An exciting international sponsorship announcement that embodies the speed and dexterity of Fix Network

An update on Fix Network’s continued growth in the Middle East

“A popular Walt Disney quote, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it,’ motivated our planning for this franchisee-focused event,” Leal said. “We are dedicated to helping our franchisees harness that same optimistic spirit as we shape our future and drive success.

For more information on Fix Network, click here.