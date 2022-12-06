Products: Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment
Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA
Fix Network announced it has named Scott Bridges as the company’s new senior vice president, USA.
In this newly created role, Bridges, who was previously the vice president of sales for ProColor Collision, will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the U.S. He will focus on establishing sales and franchising strategies and direction for the network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass businesses as well as Trans North America Glass Network (TAG Network), which is a third-party administrator of auto glass claims.
“Since joining Fix Network in 2020, Scott has shown his ability to work hand-in-hand with our insurance partners to develop smart processes and strategies,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “As we move forward with our expansion across the United States, his leadership and experience will be integral as we continue to demonstrate the value of a network to our franchisees and insurance partners.”
Added Bridges, “I’m excited about this opportunity to lead Fix Network in the U.S., while working closely with our staff and franchise partners to ensure we are delivering top-level service to our customers and accounts.”
Prior to joining Fix Network, Bridges worked for more than 20 years at Hertz, where he ultimately served as vice president of franchise operations for the Americas.
In addition to his career achievements, Bridges has served on the National Auto Body Council board of directors and as treasurer on the Collision Repair Education Foundation board of trustees.
For more information on Fix Network, visit fixnetwork.com.