Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA

Scott Bridges Bridges will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the U.S.

In this newly created role, Bridges, who was previously the vice president of sales for ProColor Collision, will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the U.S. He will focus on establishing sales and franchising strategies and direction for the network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass businesses as well as Trans North America Glass Network (TAG Network), which is a third-party administrator of auto glass claims.

“Since joining Fix Network in 2020, Scott has shown his ability to work hand-in-hand with our insurance partners to develop smart processes and strategies,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “As we move forward with our expansion across the United States, his leadership and experience will be integral as we continue to demonstrate the value of a network to our franchisees and insurance partners.”