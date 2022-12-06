 Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA

on

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

on

Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

on

Car ADAS Announces 18th Location
Advertisement

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

ADAS Calibrations: Ford As-Built Manual Programming

Joe Keene of Babcox Media takes us through a Ford as-built manual programming procedure.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Products: Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

News: Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA

Consolidators: Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

Consolidators: Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Fix Network announced it has named Scott Bridges as the company’s new senior vice president, USA.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Scott Bridges Bridges will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the U.S.

In this newly created role, Bridges, who was previously the vice president of sales for ProColor Collision, will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the U.S. He will focus on establishing sales and franchising strategies and direction for the network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass businesses as well as Trans North America Glass Network (TAG Network), which is a third-party administrator of auto glass claims.

“Since joining Fix Network in 2020, Scott has shown his ability to work hand-in-hand with our insurance partners to develop smart processes and strategies,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “As we move forward with our expansion across the United States, his leadership and experience will be integral as we continue to demonstrate the value of a network to our franchisees and insurance partners.”

Advertisement

Added Bridges, “I’m excited about this opportunity to lead Fix Network in the U.S., while working closely with our staff and franchise partners to ensure we are delivering top-level service to our customers and accounts.”

Prior to joining Fix Network, Bridges worked for more than 20 years at Hertz, where he ultimately served as vice president of franchise operations for the Americas.
 
In addition to his career achievements, Bridges has served on the National Auto Body Council board of directors and as treasurer on the Collision Repair Education Foundation board of trustees.

For more information on Fix Network, visit fixnetwork.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Videos of the Week

News: New Products of the Week

News: Couple Donates Classic Car Collection to Northwood University

News: NABC, Gerber Donate Recycled Ride to Wisconsin Resident

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business