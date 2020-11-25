I-CAR announced it is launching a new series of expanded training surrounding hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) with Ford Motor Company.

Click Here to Read More

These courses are specifically designed to provide the industry with an overview of electrified vehicles and safety considerations, as well as specific information on current and future planned Ford and Lincoln HEV/BEV vehicles, including the new 2021 Mustang Mach-E.

Eight new HEV and BEV training courses will now be required as part of Ford’s ongoing effort to provide Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) shops the tools, training and information needed for quality and safe repairs. All of these courses are available to the industry to further accelerate the training readiness for an electrified future.

I-CAR courses include:

Hybrid Vehicle Identification and Damage Analysis: Hybrid vehicle familiarity and repair safety considerations (available now)

Hybrid vehicle familiarity and repair safety considerations (available now) Hybrid, Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Service: Hybrid and EV repair and service procedures (available now)

Hybrid and EV repair and service procedures (available now) Understanding High-Voltage Safety: Hybrid, plug-in hybrid electrical vehicle (PHEV) and EV electrical principles, vehicle systems, safety considerations and PPE (available now)

Ford-specific courses include:

Ford Service Information Navigation for Collision Repair: Introduction to Ford Service information (available now)

Introduction to Ford Service information (available now) Ford 2021 Mach-E New Model Training: Mustang Mach-E new technology and features (available now)

Mustang Mach-E new technology and features (available now) Ford Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Components and Operation: Components and operation of Ford battery electric vehicles, specifically the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E (available soon)

Components and operation of Ford battery electric vehicles, specifically the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E (available soon) Ford High-Voltage Systems Safety: Safety considerations when working around high voltage in Ford electric motor vehicles (available soon)

Safety considerations when working around high voltage in Ford electric motor vehicles (available soon) Ford Introduction to High-Voltage Battery Service: Operation, diagnosis and repair of the high-voltage batteries used to power Ford battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (available soon)

These eight new training courses are the result of continued collaboration between Ford and I-CAR, explained Ford Collision Marketing Manager Dean Bruce. “As Ford introduces new EV and alternative-fuel market entries, we are committed to making thorough, up-to-date and relevant training available to all technicians.”