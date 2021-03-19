The FrogTape brand has introduced a family of performance masking tapes geared for peak performance in the most challenging marine, industrial, transportation and automotive coating applications.

Click Here to Read More

The new product line includes three high-performance products, with two additional fineline masking tapes joining the collection from Shurtape brand, sister brand to FrogTape. All five products combine for a portfolio that’s competitively priced and engineered to make a variety of industrial coating jobs cleaner, faster and easier on a variety of surfaces and under a range of bake temperatures.

At the core of this family are technical enhancements that add up to substantial performance benefits, all with the goal of yielding higher-quality results in less time and with less fuss than competitive offerings.

“When tape fails, coating results are substandard and the fixes can be costly – and not all performance masking tapes are created equal,” said Ben Payseur, senior product manager for performance masking tapes at Shurtape Technologies, LLC. “We specifically designed this product family for top-notch performance and professional results in the marine, MRO and transportation markets.”

Thanks to a specially formulated adhesive, FrogTape performance masking tapes produce crisp edges and remove cleanly with no sticky residue for up to three days after heat and UV exposure.

The fine structured crepe paper and high-quality PVC backers of these tapes offer an exceptionally smooth finish that feels good in hand and allows for easy, creaseless conformability around the curved and irregular surfaces found in large vehicles and heavy industrial equipment.