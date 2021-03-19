Connect with us

FrogTape Introduces New Line of Performance Masking Tapes

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The FrogTape brand has introduced a family of performance masking tapes geared for peak performance in the most challenging marine, industrial, transportation and automotive coating applications.

The new product line includes three high-performance products, with two additional fineline masking tapes joining the collection from Shurtape brand, sister brand to FrogTape. All five products combine for a portfolio that’s competitively priced and engineered to make a variety of industrial coating jobs cleaner, faster and easier on a variety of surfaces and under a range of bake temperatures.

At the core of this family are technical enhancements that add up to substantial performance benefits, all with the goal of yielding higher-quality results in less time and with less fuss than competitive offerings.

“When tape fails, coating results are substandard and the fixes can be costly – and not all performance masking tapes are created equal,” said Ben Payseur, senior product manager for performance masking tapes at Shurtape Technologies, LLC. “We specifically designed this product family for top-notch performance and professional results in the marine, MRO and transportation markets.”

Thanks to a specially formulated adhesive, FrogTape performance masking tapes produce crisp edges and remove cleanly with no sticky residue for up to three days after heat and UV exposure.

The fine structured crepe paper and high-quality PVC backers of these tapes offer an exceptionally smooth finish that feels good in hand and allows for easy, creaseless conformability around the curved and irregular surfaces found in large vehicles and heavy industrial equipment.

They are also robust enough to withstand the harsh chemicals in base and gel coats, and the heat from bake cycles. And cleanup is a breeze, thanks to durability that resists tearing or shredding when the tapes are removed.

The FrogTape performance masking family includes three medium-high adhesion masking tapes for water-based and solvent-based coatings. They’re rated at three levels of bake temperatures for a wide range of applications:

  • FrogTape 225 Gold – a thin-profile tape with high conformability that can withstand temperatures up to 225 F for 30 minutes
  • FrogTape 250 Light Blue – a thin-profile tape with balanced conformability and durability that can withstand temperatures up to 250 F for 30 minutes
  • FrogTape 325 Pink – a thicker-profile tape with maximum durability that can withstand temperatures up to 325 F for 30 minutes

Additionally, two Shurtape fineline masking tapes offer medium adhesion performance designed tapes for pinstriping and fineline finishing:

  • FLC 280 Blue – a fineline tape with high conformability that can withstand temperatures up to 280 F for 45 minutes; ideal for tight-radius curves
  • FLS 325 Yellow – a fineline tape featuring high durability that can withstand temperatures up to 325 F for 45 minutes; ideal for long, straight lines and gentle curves

For more information about FrogTape Performance Masking Tapes, click here.

