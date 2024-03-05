GCIA to Hold Meeting on Streamlining Operations

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) will be holding a meeting on streamlining your operation and optimizing to desired outcomes on March 19, 2024 at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw, Ga.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. sponsored by PPG, and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and feature Lee Rush, manager of Business Consulting Services for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

Those who arrive early can take advantage of a professional photographer who will be on site to provide professional headshots for the association and businesses.

To RSVP, email [email protected] or click here.

For more information on the GCIA, visit gcia.org.