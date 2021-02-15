Connect with us

Gerber Collision, Travelers Donate Refurbished Vehicle to Nursing Student

BodyShop Business Staff Writers



The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Gerber Collision of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Travelers Insurance recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving nursing student from Trocaire College as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Jasmaine West, who was nominated by the Trocaire College Pathways to Nursing Success program, was presented a 2014 Buick Verano. A mother of three and caregiver for her own mother, West commutes from her home in Niagara Falls to Trocaire’s South Buffalo campus several times a week for her classes and serves as a mentor for other nursing students. In addition, she is a leading member of the Infinity Club, a student club that strives to increase diversity in the healthcare field, and volunteers in the community when she can at places such as the Schiller Park Senior Citizen Center.

West, who graduated from Trocaire in 2020 with her associate’s degree in nursing, is now earning her bachelor’s degree while working as an LPN at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Receiving this vehicle will mean stability with traveling back and forth to school and work, in addition to being able to provide for my family,” said West. “It’s good to know that working hard and being able to beat the odds can be noticed, and I am extremely grateful.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.

