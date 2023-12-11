 Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group's recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman via the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. GEICO served as the vehicle donor.

Related Articles

The Leadership Conference and Recycled Rides presentation happened at the Diplomat Hotel and Resort in Hollywood, Fla. The deserving recipient, Sidney Roland, who was nominated by Compassionate Hearts United Foundation, Inc., received a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Roland is an individual whose resilience and determination has truly inspired everyone at the Compassionate Hearts United Foundation, Inc. She has faced unimaginable challenges as a survivor of domestic violence, and her journey to rebuilding her life after a year in an abusive situation has been nothing short of remarkable. The Compassionate Hearts United Foundation, Inc. joined forces with Roland’s mother to provide her with the support, guidance and resources she desperately needed to escape this environment. She has taken steps to rebuild her life, securing employment and striving to achieve a level of self-sufficiency that was once beyond her reach. A significant barrier to her continued progress, however, was the lack of reliable transportation. This vehicle will be an invaluable asset in helping her fully reclaim her independence and security.

“When I first got nominated for this vehicle it felt like a dream, like it was out of reach, and I would never qualify,” said Roland. “When the Compassionate Hearts Foundation told me I was the recipient, it didn’t feel real until I got here. I didn’t really realize the magnitude and weight of what I’d gone through and where I am today until I was told I was receiving this vehicle. Not having a car has hindered me in making progress in my independence. This is such a huge turning point in my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. I am over the moon, beyond happy and so grateful. Thank you everybody so much.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Enterprise, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services and Sublet Works.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Greenbriar Announces Recapitalization of VIVE Collision

New investment in rapidly expanding collision repair platform broadens Greenbriar’s footprint in the auto aftermarket sector.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Greenbriar Equity Group announced that funds managed by Greenbriar recently completed the growth recapitalization of VIVE Collision, a leading multi-site collision repair operator, in partnership with the company’s management and Garnett Station Partners. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, and led by an executive team with more than 50 years of industry experience, VIVE operates 35 collision repair facilities across the Northeastern U.S. The company maintains a dedicated focus on providing the highest-quality, people-first collision repair experience in the industry by prioritizing honesty, transparency and reliability for its customers.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Presents $70,000 to Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to Susan G. Komen on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Convention Celebrates Top Award Winners

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, Maaco honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Does Mexico Convention
Crash Champions Expands in Washington

Crash Champions has announced continued expansion across the state of Washington with the acquisition of Queen City Auto Rebuild.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ProColor Collision Expands in California

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Sun Valley, ProColor Collision Sun Valley.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three Colorado shops: Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Caliber’s Technician Program Graduates 1,000 Apprentices

Caliber’s Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) has recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating 1,000 apprentices, with an additional 2,000 currently enrolled.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 6.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers