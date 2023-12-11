Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman via the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. GEICO served as the vehicle donor.

The Leadership Conference and Recycled Rides presentation happened at the Diplomat Hotel and Resort in Hollywood, Fla. The deserving recipient, Sidney Roland, who was nominated by Compassionate Hearts United Foundation, Inc., received a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Roland is an individual whose resilience and determination has truly inspired everyone at the Compassionate Hearts United Foundation, Inc. She has faced unimaginable challenges as a survivor of domestic violence, and her journey to rebuilding her life after a year in an abusive situation has been nothing short of remarkable. The Compassionate Hearts United Foundation, Inc. joined forces with Roland’s mother to provide her with the support, guidance and resources she desperately needed to escape this environment. She has taken steps to rebuild her life, securing employment and striving to achieve a level of self-sufficiency that was once beyond her reach. A significant barrier to her continued progress, however, was the lack of reliable transportation. This vehicle will be an invaluable asset in helping her fully reclaim her independence and security.

“When I first got nominated for this vehicle it felt like a dream, like it was out of reach, and I would never qualify,” said Roland. “When the Compassionate Hearts Foundation told me I was the recipient, it didn’t feel real until I got here. I didn’t really realize the magnitude and weight of what I’d gone through and where I am today until I was told I was receiving this vehicle. Not having a car has hindered me in making progress in my independence. This is such a huge turning point in my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. I am over the moon, beyond happy and so grateful. Thank you everybody so much.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Enterprise, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services and Sublet Works.

