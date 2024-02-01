 Glaser's Collision Centers Opens Fifth Location

Consolidators

Glaser’s Collision Centers Opens Fifth Location

Glaser’s Collision Centers has acquired Oldham Collision in Crestwood, Ky., the fifth location for the 38-year-old business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Glaser’s Collision Centers, a locally owned and operated multi-shop operator, has acquired Oldham Collision, making this the fifth location for the 38-year-old business. Glaser’s expansion into Crestwood, Ky., complements the other shop locations in Jeffersontown, Louisville and Shepherdsville.

Oldham Collision, located in Crestwood, was founded over 16 years ago. Local owner Art Moser was ready to move on and find a new owner for the shop. Moser knew Glaser’s Collision Centers would invest in the Crestwood location and its employees.

“We have been providing collision repair services in the area for many years, so taking the step to have a shop in Crestwood seemed like a perfect opportunity,” said Aaron Glaser, second-generation owner and COO of Glaser’s. “We look forward to bringing our knowledge and quality of service to the area and being part of the community.”

Each shop location includes state-of-the-art auto body collision repair; free estimates; towing, rental car and insurance assistance; paintless dent repair; pre- and post-repair scan technology; and a lifetime guarantee on repairs. Glaser’s employs 70 people across all five shops.

Glaser’s has a proven track record, back their work with a lifetime warranty and ensure customers’ collision repair needs are done right the first time. They’re proud to be recognized as the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics; Community Choice Award Winner three years running; 2023 Best of Bullitt County; and more.

Gene and Susan Glaser started Glaser’s Automotive in 1986 as a full-service automotive repair shop featuring mechanical work, body, paint, interior repairs, and high-performance upgrades. After several years, the Glasers decided to narrow their focus to provide their customers with the best possible collision repair service. Today, Glaser’s continues to be locally owned and managed by Aaron Glaser.

For more information, visit glaserscollision.com

