HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEMs and Insurers

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurers and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurance companies and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their upcoming conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

With the HD Repair Forum being in its sixth year, the level of engagement from OEMs and insurers continues to grow. Previous conferences have highlighted information on new vehicle technology, repair resources and parts information from several OEMs including PACCAR, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Great Dane, Volvo Group North America and others.

“As the industry and technology continues to evolve, engaging with the OEMs and insurers has never been more
critical,” said Brian Nessen, president of the HD Repair Forum.

Isuzu, MCI, Navistar and Prevost will take the stage this year to present during the 2023 general sessions on
Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19.

“Their participation is a continuation of the support the event has received the past few years from the manufacturers,” Nessen said. “Speakers from our OEM supporters will provide insight on the latest in technology for newer model vehicles, where to find repair information for those vehicles, updates on the parts supply chain and more.”

The HD Repair Forum is a platform for all industry stakeholders to discuss common challenges and identify
solutions, and that includes involvement from the industry’s insurance partners.

“We have had a number of insurance and independent appraiser companies involved with the HD Repair Forum over the years,” said Nessen. “Without their input, we would be missing a big piece of the puzzle.”

This year’s insurance panel will feature representatives from National General, an Allstate Company, Great
American Insurance Group and Federated Insurance and will focus on challenges experienced by both repairers
and insurers with the goal of identifying potential solutions. The panel will include audience participation and Q & A.

Registration for the event is still open, and the opportunity to save on registration rates is still available. For more information or to register, click here.

Those who have an interest in getting more involved in the HD Repair Forum should contact Jennie Lepore at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].

