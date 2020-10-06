Connect with us

Jim’s Color Corner Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S. and Canada, announced that Jim’s Color Corner has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Jim’s Color Corner has been serving customers in the Sacramento area since 1959.

“We welcome Jim’s Color Corner to the team, and we are excited about what the employees and customers will bring to our growing presence and growth initiatives in California,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group.

The combined Wesco Group of companies now sells and services from over 71 stores, 13 distribution centers and 11 equipment divisions in the western U.S. and Canada. This makes Wesco Group one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America.

