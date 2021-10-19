KBS Coatings Introduces All-In-One Rust Protection Kit

KBS Coatings has introduced the All-In-One Kit rust and corrosion prevention system, which uses KBS Coatings’ three-step system that consists of KBS Klean to clean surfaces, RustBlast to remove surface rust and RustSeal to seal metal against moisture.

KBS Top Coater provides a beautiful, durable, UV-stable and permanent final finish that withstands dulling and fading caused by prolonged sunlight exposure. RustSeal, a rust inhibitive and preventative paint, chemically bonds to metal including rusted metal or any substrate. Advanced cross-linked technology provides a flexible yet rock-hard and non-porous barrier that won’t crack, chip or peel. RustSeal works by isolating metal from moisture. Without moisture present, steel can’t rust. RustSeal is incredibly tough and extremely resistant to abrasion and impact. KBS Top Coater provides a final finish. This very-high solids paint does not run or sag and gives at least twice the coverage of conventional paints. Top Coater is available in 16 colors, including the popular KBS Camo Colors camouflage colors pallet.

RustSeal is available in over 10 colors and provides a finish that resembles a ceramic coat or powder coat and can be used as a final finish for applications that won’t receive regular exposure to sunlight. KBS Klean prepares a clean surface for the paint job and is a concentrated, water-based, biodegradable formula that is an excellent alternative to flammable solvents and hazardous chemicals. RustBlast is a powerful rust remover, zinc phosphate pre-primer and metal etch. RustBlast effectively dissolves rust, corrosion, metal oxides, and tarnish from most metal surfaces and provides an ideal surface for strong adherence of RustSeal. With excellent spreadability, both RustSeal and KBS Top Coater provide a beautiful and smooth finish whether applied by brush, rolling or spraying. Both coatings flow out well without leaving brush marks. The kit also includes #1 Thinner, which can be used to thin for spray applications and cleanup.

