KECO Debuts Crease Killer

KECO announces the launch of the Crease Killer, the ultimate crease-pulling machine. Creases that were previously only fixable with studs or wiggle wire can now be pulled quickly with the power of glue, Robo lifters, crease plates, longer pass-through adapters and Dead Center Centipede tabs. The wide pass-through adapters create twice the lifting power spread evenly across the tab. Adjustable pull plates trap metal down while focusing lifting inside the dent and reducing time spent on corrective blending sessions. KECO’s Dead Center Centipede crease tabs target creases in the very center of the dent and, combined with the plate, trap the metal to prevent over-pulling and unintended crowns. This kit includes all of these products in one easy-to-use package.

For more information, visit: www.kecotabs.com/products/crease-killer.