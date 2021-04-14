Kent Automotive Introduces Bio Mighty Degreaser

Click Here to Read More

The cleaner/degreaser is perfect for industrial cleaning, automotive shop floors, concrete, pressure washing, engine degreasing and parts washing and delivers a true one-two punch: First, the natural d-limonene cuts through heavy dirt, petroleum-based oil and grease, animal and vegetable fat, ink, adhesive, wax, grease, grime and carbonized soils for an immediate deep-cleaning of the sub-surface. Then, the safe bacteria trigger offers an extended, residual cleaning activity for floors and drains. There is no rinsing necessary. This extended cleaning activity aids in the removal of grease deposits, the leading cause of slippage.

Other highlights include:

Improves slip index with continual maintenance

Continues to break down grease and eliminate odors in drain systems

General cleaning dilution rate of 2 oz. per gal. (1:64)

