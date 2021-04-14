Connect with us

Products

Kent Automotive Introduces Bio Mighty Degreaser

The cleaner/degreaser is perfect for industrial cleaning, automotive shop floors, concrete, pressure washing, engine degreasing and parts washing.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kent Automotive has introduced the high-performance, private-label Drummond Bio Mighty All-Natural Bioenzymatic Cleaner/Degreaser.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The cleaner/degreaser is perfect for industrial cleaning, automotive shop floors, concrete, pressure washing, engine degreasing and parts washing and delivers a true one-two punch: First, the natural d-limonene cuts through heavy dirt, petroleum-based oil and grease, animal and vegetable fat, ink, adhesive, wax, grease, grime and carbonized soils for an immediate deep-cleaning of the sub-surface. Then, the safe bacteria trigger offers an extended, residual cleaning activity for floors and drains. There is no rinsing necessary. This extended cleaning activity aids in the removal of grease deposits, the leading cause of slippage.

Other highlights include:

  • Improves slip index with continual maintenance
  • Continues to break down grease and eliminate odors in drain systems
  • General cleaning dilution rate of 2 oz. per gal. (1:64)

For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: FrogTape Introduces New Line of Performance Masking Tapes

Products: Autel Unveils IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

Products: Bosch Introduces New ADS 625X Scan Tool

Products: Polyvance Releases UV Quick Patch for Rapid, Durable Repairs

Advertisement

on

Kent Automotive Introduces Bio Mighty Degreaser

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits

on

Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits

on

Milwaukee Tool Adds New Knee Pads to PPE Offering
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Kent Automotive Introduces Bio Mighty Degreaser

News: ASE Spring Certification Registration Now Open

Associations: SEMA Expands Launch Pad Competition

News: I-CAR Debuts 2020 Year in Review

Consolidators: CARSTAR La Habra Donates Food to 150 Frontline Workers
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tint Tech LTD

Tint Tech LTD
Contact: Tint TechPhone: 403-968-8468
1303 44 Ave NE #1, Calgary AB T2E 6L5
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business