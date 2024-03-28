 Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Kinderhook Industries, LLC has announced the acquisition of Kaizen Auto Care, LLC in partnership with Jacob Tilzer and LNC Partners. Kaizen is a leading regional collision repair provider with significant presence in key markets across the western U.S. Kaizen represents Kinderhook’s 30th automotive/light manufacturing platform investment since inception. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013 by Jacob Tilzer and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain that provides paint and body repair, auto glass repair, fleet services and electric vehicle specialty services to individuals and businesses through 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada. The company aims to provide high-quality customer service and repairs to consumers, fostering strong partnerships with its insurance carriers. Kaizen partnered with LNC in 2021.

In connection with the transaction, Vince Brock will be joining the Kaizen leadership team as CEO and will be teaming up with Jacob Tilzer, president of Kaizen, for the next phase of the company’s growth. Vince Brock was previously the CEO of ProCare Collision, a Texas-based collision MSO and former portfolio company of Kinderhook. In partnership with Kinderhook, Brock grew ProCare Collision from eight to 45 locations, becoming the third-largest collision repair operation in Texas and one of the largest in the country. In 2021, Brock and Kinderhook sold ProCare to Classic Collision.

“I am thrilled to embark upon this new chapter of growth and expansion with Kinderhook and Kaizen,” said Brock. “I am extremely impressed with the growth Kaizen has achieved to date. The company has great shops with great people in great markets — a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence. I look forward to working with Jacob and the Kaizen team to continue building the company into an industry leader while setting the standard for growth and high-quality repairs.”

Added Tilzer, “The partnership with Kinderhook is major milestone for our company. I’m excited about working with Vince and Kinderhook as we expand and continue to focus on providing the best working environment for our employees and exceptional repair experiences for our partners and customers. I would also like to thank the entire team from LNC who showed an incredible commitment to investing in our company and people.”

“Kinderhook is excited to partner with Vince, Jacob and the LNC team to continue to invest in Kaizen’s growth,” said Michael Zoch, managing director at Kinderhook. “Kaizen is a platform with marquee locations, great clients and exceptional employees, and we believe Kinderhook is uniquely positioned to help Kaizen achieve its next phase of growth.”

For more information on Kinderhook Industries, visit kinderhook.com.

For more information about Kaizen Collision, visit kaizenautocare.com.

For more information on LNC Partners, visit lnc-partners.com.

