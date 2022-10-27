Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth

SEMA Show attendees are invited to join the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) in booth no. 31147 (Collision Repair & Refinish Section, Upper South Hall) of the Las Vegas Convention Center to see the Lucid Motors service fastener display unit, along with special presentations from Lucid.

The Lucid Motors service fastener display unit The service fastener display unit serves two key functions. The first is to show the multiple different fastener types used in typical Lucid collision repair methods. The service fasteners used in the display and in vehicle repair were chosen to maintain the absolute closest representation of the factory installed fasteners (SPRs) that are removed and replaced during structural repair processes. The second function is to display the overall design influences used in the construction of the drivetrain and mechanical components, which allows Lucid to maximize interior space in the vehicle while having a smaller exterior footprint.

Attendees will also take note of the drive unit size and positioning. Drive units are more compact in size compared to other comparable EVs on the market. They are positioned lower in the vehicle to increase the amount of interior cabin space for occupants. The display will also showcase a high-voltage pack cell layout and highlight the different uses of die-cast and stamped components in the structure of the vehicle. This presents a unique view into the construction of one of the newest EV vehicles entering the market. Jake Rodenroth, manager of Body Repair Program Operations for Lucid, will be presenting in the SCRS booth at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. During the presentation, he will demonstrate the power of an augmented reality application designed by Lucid engineers to allow service centers and certified collision repair shops to better visualize the vehicle construction and components. The app pulls up a schematic of the Lucid Air and shows everything on it from body structure, chassis and powertrain, high-voltage and low-voltage battery systems to electronics and ADAS components.

The presentation utilizing the app will virtually build off the service fastener unit in the booth, demonstrating how users can take advantage of a detailed view of every fastener and procedure, and even the ability to select parts to order. The presentation will also emphasize proactive steps to appropriately communicate with vehicle owners, safety considerations and more. Rodenroth will be joined by Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), who will help to explore and elaborate on repair planning considerations associated with newer vehicles and cutting-edge technology. Rodenroth will also take part in the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit hosted by SCRS on Thursday of the show, serving as a panelist from 1-2:30 p.m. PST in Session III: Managing Scan Tool Choices While Ensuring Safe and Proper Repairs.

