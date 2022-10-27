 Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

on

Spartan Group Becomes First Performance Group to Include SCRS Membership

on

RAE Sponsors SCRS RDE Education Series at SEMA Show

on

Repairers Gather at AASP/NJ Annual Meeting to Honor Peers
Advertisement

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Associations: Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

News: CAPA Discusses 301 Lighting Standard in Light of Recalls

Shop Operations: DRPs: A Broken Model?

Consolidators: Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA Show attendees are invited to join the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) in booth no. 31147 (Collision Repair & Refinish Section, Upper South Hall) of the Las Vegas Convention Center to see the Lucid Motors service fastener display unit, along with special presentations from Lucid.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The Lucid Motors service fastener display unit

The service fastener display unit serves two key functions. The first is to show the multiple different fastener types used in typical Lucid collision repair methods. The service fasteners used in the display and in vehicle repair were chosen to maintain the absolute closest representation of the factory installed fasteners (SPRs) that are removed and replaced during structural repair processes.

The second function is to display the overall design influences used in the construction of the drivetrain and mechanical components, which allows Lucid to maximize interior space in the vehicle while having a smaller exterior footprint.

Advertisement

Attendees will also take note of the drive unit size and positioning. Drive units are more compact in size compared to other comparable EVs on the market. They are  positioned lower in the vehicle to increase the amount of interior cabin space for occupants.

The display will also showcase a high-voltage pack cell layout and highlight the different uses of die-cast and stamped components in the structure of the vehicle. This presents a unique view into the construction of one of the newest EV vehicles entering the market.

Jake Rodenroth, manager of Body Repair Program Operations for Lucid, will be presenting in the SCRS booth at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. During the presentation, he will demonstrate the power of an augmented reality application designed by Lucid engineers to allow service centers and certified collision repair shops to better visualize the vehicle construction and components. The app pulls up a schematic of the Lucid Air and shows everything on it from body structure, chassis and powertrain, high-voltage and low-voltage battery systems to electronics and ADAS components.

Advertisement

The presentation utilizing the app will virtually build off the service fastener unit in the booth, demonstrating how users can take advantage of a detailed view of every fastener and procedure, and even the ability to select parts to order. The presentation will also emphasize proactive steps to appropriately communicate with vehicle owners, safety considerations and more.

Rodenroth will be joined by Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), who will help to explore and elaborate on repair planning considerations associated with newer vehicles and cutting-edge technology.

Rodenroth will also take part in the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit hosted by SCRS on Thursday of the show, serving as a panelist from 1-2:30 p.m. PST in Session III: Managing Scan Tool Choices While Ensuring Safe and Proper Repairs.

Advertisement

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected]

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS to Present Blend Study Results at Upcoming CIC

Associations: SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

Associations: SEMA Hires Senior VP of Public and Government Affairs

Associations: SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business