 Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Active-Duty Families
Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Active-Duty Families

CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings
Consolidators

Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Active-Duty Families

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco announced that it made Christmas brighter for children on the Fort Bragg military base as corporate team members teamed up to raise over $3,000 for the purchase of over 130 toys for children of active-duty families. 
 
“We have several franchisees and employees within our Maaco family who have served in the military, so causes like this are incredibly important to our team,” says Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “I am deeply proud of our Maaco family for taking the time to donate, wrap and deliver these gifts, and our hope is that it makes the holiday extra special for the children of Fort Bragg.”
 
The donation to Fort Bragg was made possible through the support of Operation Homefront. Operation Homefront’s mission is to build strong, stable and secure military so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. 
 
“We at Operation Homefront are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the entire Maaco team this holiday season and the way they have stepped up to help us serve the military families at Fort Bragg,” said Vivian Dietrich, senior director of Operation Homefront. “Many of these families are facing unexpected challenges in a typically stressful time of year. This support from Maaco helps to ease that holiday stress and financial burden.”
 

Connect
BodyShop Business