Maaco to Celebrate 2020 Franchise Performance

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting announced it will host this year’s annual North American Maaco Convention virtually on Dec. 2, 2020.

The 2020 Maaco Convention is a time to showcase successes from the year as the event aims to provide key company updates along with celebrating Maaco’s top-performing franchisees with its annual awards.

Kicking off the digital event is Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. Franchisees will then hear important updates from key departments like operations, marketing and franchise services. The event will also address the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic, answer industry questions and highlight how Maaco has continuously come out on top throughout it all.

“The theme of the 2020 Maaco Convention is ‘Moving Mountains,’ and that’s what we have done thanks to the resiliency of our franchise family,” said Dawson. “Attendance at this year’s convention is easier than ever, and we look forward to sharing this exciting digital convention with our outstanding network, which I am so proud to lead.”

Franchisees are embracing the concept of a virtual convention in this unique year as they look to celebrate the unprecedented momentum they have garnered in 2020.

“Our owners are enthusiastic about their Maaco brand and are ready to continue moving forward with this strong momentum behind them,” said Dawson. “The resources available to our network have expanded to include our successful online estimating tool, growing our contactless service offerings, increased support in our fleet business and an expanded operations team to provide more hands-on support in local markets. We focused 2020 on helping our franchisees navigate the year’s challenges, creating an even stronger foundation.”

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit MaacoFranchise.com.

