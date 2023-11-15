Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Matco has introduced the latest in their limited edition tool carts: the 2023 Ghost Cart. This sleek and functional MSC4 cart stands at an overall dimension of 39.4″ H x 34.5″ W x 21.2″ D, providing ample space for all your tools.

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities. The cart features four corner bumpers to prevent both car and cart damage, ensuring durability and longevity. With four 5″ x 2″ casters, including two locking and two non-locking, mobility is effortless. The innovative design incorporates two gas pistons that automatically open the lid to the proper angle when unlocked, enhancing accessibility. Only while supplies last, don’t get ghosted!

For more information, visit matcotools.com.