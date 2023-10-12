Matco Introduces New 1/2″ Pneumatic Impact Wrenches

Matco introduces the REX MT3779 ½” pneumatic impact wrench, the ultimate solution for tackling even the most challenging tasks with ease and efficiency.

With 1,700 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque, the REX MT3779 ½” pneumatic impact wrench allows the user to conquer tough automotive jobs with pure power in a lighter package. It features a composite body weighing only 4.6 lbs., reducing strain and user fatigue during prolonged use. Built to last, the REX 1/2” impact wrench heavy-duty anvil, ensuring a longer lifespan and reliable performance. Customize your toolbox by choosing from blue, green, orange, and purple color options.

