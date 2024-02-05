Mayhew Tools Announces New Small Stud Extractor

Mayhew Steel Products has introduced a new small stud extractor which, at 1/4″ drive, is made to fit into small areas to remove hard-to-reach seized, stripped or broken studs and bolts. Made of high-grade, heat-treated alloy steel, it has a chrome finish for additional rust protection as well as aesthetic appeal.

Working like a reverse drill chuck, users simply need to adjust the extractor to clamp the stud and then back it out. It clamps down on the damaged stud and maintains a firm grasp of the screw/bolt as it is removed. The extractor can be adjusted to fit studs from 5/64” to 9/32” (2mm to 7mm) in diameter and it can be driven with a 1/4″ square drive, 13mm socket or 1/2″ wrench, allowing the user to pick the best driver for the job.

This new 1/4″ drive stud extractor (part no. 29894) is in addition to the currently available 3/8” drive size. It is a single pack, carded item and comes with a two-year warranty.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets.

