Milwaukee Adds Deep Organizer to PACKOUT Modular Storage System

This new organizer provides users with another versatile and durable solution for storing large fittings and accessories.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee announced the launch of a new PACKOUT Deep Organizer for the PACKOUT Modular Storage System. This new organizer provides users with another versatile and durable solution for storing large fittings and accessories.

With a 50-lb. weight capacity, the PACKOUT Deep Organizer features quick-adjust dividers and a depth of 5.5” to customize internal compartments to fit users’ needs. To keep contents secure, the transparent lid seals the compartments to prevent contents from traveling during transport. The IP65-rated weather seal protects tools, accessories and job site materials from rain and debris.

With the addition of the new PACKOUT Deep Organizer, the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System now has over 35 solutions for users to choose from to fully customize their storage.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

