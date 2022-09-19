 Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers
Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart

Dannmar Introduces New D4-12A Alignment Lift
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

Products

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers.

Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.  

The Steel Ball Peen Hammer features Milwaukee’s ShockShield Grip that reduces vibration up to 10 times. The peen end can shape, form and spread metal, while the smooth face strikes punches and chisels.  

The Dead Blow Ball Peen Hammer combines the best of both worlds by allowing users to work in tighter areas where precision is needed with minimal rebound. Equipped with an over mold handle and anti-slip grip to provide more control while swinging to strike, the Milwaukee Dead Blow Ball Peen hammers can be used to shape metal.  

The new Dead Blow, Steel Ball Peen and Dead Blow Ball Peen Automotive Hammers are backed by a lifetime guarantee. 

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

