Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers.

Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.

The Steel Ball Peen Hammer features Milwaukee’s ShockShield Grip that reduces vibration up to 10 times. The peen end can shape, form and spread metal, while the smooth face strikes punches and chisels.

The Dead Blow Ball Peen Hammer combines the best of both worlds by allowing users to work in tighter areas where precision is needed with minimal rebound. Equipped with an over mold handle and anti-slip grip to provide more control while swinging to strike, the Milwaukee Dead Blow Ball Peen hammers can be used to shape metal.