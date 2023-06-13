 Milwaukee Introduces New Cordless Propane Heater 

The M18 70,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater offers users the fastest set-up with all-day maximum heat. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Milwaukee Tool introduces their new cordless M18 70,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater, which offers users the fastest set-up with all-day maximum heat. 

Delivering best-in-class heat output, the M18 Propane Heater is rated for 30,000-70,000 British thermal unit (Btu), ideal for heating well-ventilated small to mid-sized spaces. A variable temperature dial for output control and a forced air fan allows users optimal heat in cold weather conditions. When paired with a Milwaukee M18 RedLithium XC 5.0 battery, the cordless forced air propane heater delivers over eight hours of run-time.  

With AC/DC versatility and a compact, ergonomic design, the user-friendly propane heater can be easily transported around the jobsite. An easy-to-follow start-up process and straightforward user interface on the top of the heater allow users easy access and quick ignition. To reduce the likelihood of losing or damaging the hose, the battery-powered propane heater has onboard storage to securely wrap and store the hose and regulator. 

The M18 70,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater is fully compatible with the entire Milwaukee M18 line, now offering more than 250 power tool solutions. 

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

