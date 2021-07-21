Milwaukee Introduces Next-Generation Hole Dozer

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the next generation of Hole Dozer with carbide teeth hole saws. Featuring a new 3 TPI design, these hole saws are engineered to deliver faster cuts with the durability of a bi-metal saw and life of a carbide hole saw.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The Hole Dozer is designed to provide users with the best durability and longest life in both general purpose and extreme materials. Offering the most versatility, the carbide teeth provide the ability to cut through stainless steel, cast iron, fastener embedded wood, cement board, fiberglass, plaster, asphalt shingle and more with ease. Deep gullets clear material fast and all-access slots provide fastest plug removal, resulting in efficiency and productivity with less downtime between holes. The new slot design allows users increased pilot visibility for accurate placement and faster chip ejection, keeping the cut cool. The new hole saws have a cutting depth of 1.62”, allowing clearance to handle cuts in a wide range of materials.

Advertisement