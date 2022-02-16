MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup

Click Here to Read More

Helmuth Mayer, owner of seven Maaco locations spanning the Dallas-Ft. Worth area

An engineer by trade, Mayer opened his first Maaco facility in 2017 after 13 years in corporate America, and in four short years has grown from his first location in Mesquite, Texas, to seven Maaco locations spanning the Dallas-Ft. Worth area: Maaco Mesquite, Maaco Burleson, Maaco Fort Worth, Maaco Dallas, Maaco Wylie, Maaco Plano and Maaco Keller.

Mayer has received numerous awards in his short time with Maaco. He was awarded “Multi-store Owner of the Year” in 2019, celebrating his high-performing multi-store operation. In 2020, he received the Syl Young Award, considered one of Maaco’s highest recognitions, which is presented to a franchisee who is a champion of the brand in performance, attitude and results.