Consolidators

MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco announced that multi-store owner Helmuth Mayer has been recognized with a regional Maaco Cup award.

Helmuth Mayer, owner of seven Maaco locations spanning the Dallas-Ft. Worth area

An engineer by trade, Mayer opened his first Maaco facility in 2017 after 13 years in corporate America, and in four short years has grown from his first location in Mesquite, Texas, to seven Maaco locations spanning the Dallas-Ft. Worth area: Maaco Mesquite, Maaco Burleson, Maaco Fort Worth, Maaco Dallas, Maaco Wylie, Maaco Plano and Maaco Keller.

Mayer has received numerous awards in his short time with Maaco. He was awarded “Multi-store Owner of the Year” in 2019, celebrating his high-performing multi-store operation. In 2020, he received the Syl Young Award, considered one of Maaco’s highest recognitions, which is presented to a franchisee who is a champion of the brand in performance, attitude and results.

“My team and I are always appreciative of the awards and recognition, but the enjoyment truly comes day in and day out when you see firsthand how you positively impact customers and team members lives,” said Mayer. “One of my great mentors used to say, ‘In order to achieve, you must first understand your noble purpose.’ That message is always something that I follow and coach others with. Go out and be great today!”

