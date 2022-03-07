NABC Names Recipient of Changing and Saving Lives Award

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) announced that Josh Byers, general manager of Automotive Color & Supply, has been named the 2021 recipient of the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award, which recognizes an individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “changing and saving lives every day.”

Josh Byers, recipient of the 2021 NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award Byers was selected by the NABC Awards Committee via a thorough review of nominations. He is highly engaged in his community and is actively involved in changing the lives of young people through his active support of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and the World Baseball Academy. He also is a member of the Indiana Auto Body Association Board of Directors, sits as president of the Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) and serves on the advisory board for Ivy Tech’s collision program in Fort Wayne. The NABC Awards committee will donate $250 to the Women’s Industry Network in Byers’ name, which he has offered to match. The committee also will donate $250 to SkillsUSA, Byers’ charity of choice. “It’s really an honor to be recognized with this award by my peers in the collision repair industry,” said Byers. “My family has always been involved in giving back to the community and I’m proud to carry on that tradition. This award inspires me to continue our efforts to help those in need, encourage local students to pursue careers in collision repair and help guide the collision repair industry in our state.”

The award was presented to Byers by NABC Board Member Brian Driehorst, vice president of sales for Original One Parts. It features an engraved trophy to signify his accomplishments. “For the second year, it is very exciting to recognize an outstanding recipient,” said Clint Marlow, Allstate Claims and co-chair of the NABC Awards committee. “Having Josh Byers as this year’s recipient of the second annual NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award sets the standard going forward for this recognition. Josh personifies the individual behaviors that this award was created to cherish. He sets a high standard for future recipients and is truly deserving of this honor.”

