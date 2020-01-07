NASTF Announces Election Results

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) has announced their election results for the 2020 Board of Directors. Voting closed on Dec. 23.
The approved members for 2020 are:
Directors (terms expiring 12/31/2022)
- Locksmith: Claude Hensley – Tampa Keys
- Parts: Chris Gardner – Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association
- At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg
- At-Large Category: Bob Augustine – Drewtech
- At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe – Auto Care Association
Officers (terms expiring 12/31/2020)
- Chair: Mark Saxonberg – SCS Consulting
- Vice Chair: John Lypen – Motor Information Services
- Treasurer/Secretary: Greg Potter – Equipment and Tool Institute