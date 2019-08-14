Polyvance Releases New Generation of Nitrogen Plastic Welders

Polyvance has announced the immediate availability of its new 8000-series of nitrogen plastic welders. This is the sixth generation of nitrogen welders since they were introduced in 2006. This line of welders incorporates patent-pending new technology created by Polyvance to make the welders easier to maintain and use.

All welders feature automatic low-flow power cutoff protection, precision flow valves to allow the user to adjust the flow to suit the thickness of the plastic, and a direct-reading flow gauge for repeatable performance. All 8000-series welders feature a quick-change hose and wiring assembly, which makes it easy to replace a damaged hose or torch handle, reducing downtime and increasing productivity. All welders are designed and built in the USA by Polyvance.

The new line offers an option for every shop and every budget. There are two families – digital and analog controls – each of which has a version that uses a nitrogen tank or comes with a nitrogen generator.

Each welder comes with unlimited access to Polyvance’s online video training library, the Polyvance mobile app and telephone technical support. Polyvance’s paid training options are also available for those shops that want hands-on, instructor-led training, and these would include I-CAR credits thanks to Polyvance’s status as an I-CAR Sustaining Partner.

For more information, visit www.polyvance.com.