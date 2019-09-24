Polyvance Updates Temperature Guidelines for New Welding Rod

Polyvance recently announced the availability of three new welding rod materials to meet industry and customer demands. The company has traditionally offered the widest variety of plastic welding rod materials, profiles and colors. Joining Polyvance’s offerings are the following materials:

Polypropylene reinforced with 15% long glass fiber

High-density polyethylene reinforced with 15% long glass fiber

Polycarbonate and ABS blend

The materials have been added to Polyvance’s lineup as part nos. R18, R19 and R20, respectively.

To benefit its customers, Polyvance has updated their suggested temperature settings chart to include the new welding rod. The chart will help customers set up their digital nitrogen plastic welders to best weld the new material.

The new welding rod, as well as a temperature suggestion chart, can be found on the Polyvance website. For more information, visit www.polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.