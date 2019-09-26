PPG has introduced its premium P565-318X HS Wet-on-Wet Sealers under the NEXA Autocolor brand. Intended specifically for use with the Aquabase Plus automotive refinish system, the sealers feature an advanced resin formula designed to deliver an outstanding foundation, which helps boost refinish productivity and efficiency.

P565-318X HS Wet-on-Wet Sealers have been engineered for easy use. They are simple to mix and apply, thereby maximizing potential collision center productivity by minimizing prep times and application complexities. The sealers can be topcoated in 15 minutes and are suitable for use on unsanded OEM e-coats, sanded original finishes and properly prepared bare steel, aluminum, fiber glass and plastic surfaces.

The sealers feature a smooth blend edge with no texture. This allows the Aquabase Plus basecoat to lay flatter and smoother in the transition area from sealer to original color foundation. The end result is an enriched overall finish with exceptional gloss. The sealers are available in three A-Chromatic shades: G1 white, G5 gray and G7 dark gray, which can be blended into shades G3 and G6 without difficulty. The improved foundation, coupled with the appropriate gray shade undercoat, will achieve an invisible repair and heighten holdout and final appearance using less basecoat – all with minimal effort.

The new sealers are available throughout the U.S. and Canada. They are compatible in all markets using the current ECR reducers with full temperature options, eliminating the need for additional compliant reducers. They are also compatible with Deltron DBC 2000 and Global Refinish System reducers in National Rule areas.

“This is really a remarkable advance in sealer technology and a fine addition to the Aquabase Plus line,” said Tim Jones, manager, collision segment, automotive refinish, PPG. “The system is already easy to use and produces great results. The P565-318X HS Wet-on-Wet Sealers deliver a beautiful finish and make it easier to get there. Painters will quickly notice how trouble-free these sealers are, and shop managers will appreciate increases in productivity. We’re very proud to offer the new sealers to our Aquabase Plus system customers.”

For more information about P565-318X HS Wet-on-Wet Sealers and other automotive refinish products from PPG, visit www.ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.