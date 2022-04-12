 PPG Introduces OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter
PPG Introduces OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Products

PPG Introduces OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Featuring a time-saving, one-coat application, the single-component undercoat eliminates the need to apply a sealer by providing exceptional topcoat adhesion to uncoated bumpers, fascias and other automotive plastics.
PPG has announced the launch of PPG OneChoice AdPro Max pigmented adhesion promoter for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Featuring a time-saving, one-coat application, the single-component undercoat eliminates the need to apply a sealer by providing exceptional topcoat adhesion to uncoated bumpers, fascias and other automotive plastics.

“Our new adhesion promoter directly addresses the collision repair center’s need to deliver high-quality repairs while reducing cycle time,” said Pete Ragone, PPG solventborne brand marketing manager, Automotive Refinish. “With its one-coat application, fast dry times and no need to apply a sealer, this new undercoat reduces repair time for faster throughput and increased profitability.”

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max adhesion promoter comes in three colors: SU481LV White, SU485LV Gray and SU487LV Dark Gray. When blended, these colors can create up to five gray shades, ensuring optimal topcoat coverage. The adhesion promoter also can be topcoated after three to eight minutes of air dry depending on booth conditions, and it delivers excellent gloss holdout.

For more information about PPG OneChoice AdPro Max pigmented adhesion promoter and other automotive refinish products from PPG, visit ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.

